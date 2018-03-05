Pink Ladies give $35,000 to island charities

The Pink Ladies are giving away $35,000 in funds which they raised last year at the annual Christmas Bazaar and other events.

“Whatever they raise they give away, and now that their main funding from the Christmas Bazaar has been collected, it is time to share,” said Faye Lippitt, director of the Pink Ladies.

The donations have been disbursed as follows: The National Council of Voluntary Organisations received $10,000; The Pines Retirement Home $10,000; Special Olympics received $4,000; Lighthouse School $5,000; YMCA $5,000; and $1,000 to the National Trust Blue Iguana program. The Pink Ladies support one of the program’s iguanas, and have named her Pink Lady.

Since the Pink Ladies Coffee Shop closed last year, the group has relied heavily upon the Christmas Bazaar for funding.

“And likewise, we rely upon our corporate donors to help us. Donors such as Dart again donated the space and many items such as tables and chairs, which are necessary to run a successful bazaar,” Ms. Lippitt said.

The net income from the bazaar, after expenses, was $23,288, according to the Pink Ladies.

This year’s Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar will be held Nov. 24 at the Arts and Recreation Centre at Camana Bay.