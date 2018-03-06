CIBC FirstCaribbean donates $10,000 to Have a Heart campaign

CIBC FirstCaribbean has made a $10,000 donation to the “Have a Heart” campaign run by Health City Cayman Islands hospital.

The Have a Heart charity facilitates and funds life-saving heart operations for children which are performed at Health City. To date, the program helped save the lives of 274 children from 21 countries, predominantly in the Caribbean.

“We focus our attention on children in the toughest situations, who have often been rejected for treatment in their home countries,” said Jennifer McCarthy, manager of Have a Heart Cayman Islands. “We work in partnership with Health City and we could not do this without them and their commitment to nonprofit treatment.”

Every dollar donated by CIBC FirstCaribbean will go directly toward saving a child’s life, she said.

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Chief Operating Officer Colette Delaney, who presented the check to the charity, said, “We are delighted to support Have a Heart and we recognize the incredible job they do, not just in caring for so many sick children, who otherwise would not be able to get help, but in supporting their families at a very difficult time.”

Mark McIntyre, managing director of CIBC FirstCaribbean Cayman Islands, added, “We are pleased to be in a position to help Health City’s Have a Heart campaign, and our hope is that the donation we make goes some way towards saving the lives of children that could not otherwise afford the life-saving surgeries they need.”