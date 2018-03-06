Nova launches ‘Love Your Future’ scholarship

Recruitment firm Nova is offering a $3,000 scholarship to assist Caymanians who want to complete either a degree program, or a professional or vocational qualification.

The sister company of CML Recruitment noted in a press release that many Caymanians are keen to progress their careers and qualifications but can be held back by the expense of further education.

“Our aim, along with our careers advice, online training and coaching, is to help Caymanians find the career path they are looking for in a role with long-term prospects,” the company said.

“Our team works hard to support our candidates’ career goals,” said Louise Reed, client relationship and business development manager at Nova. “We realize that in today’s job market that also means supporting them in the classroom. Along with our training and career advice, we are proud to offer a financial support scholarship to Caymanians who wish to continue their education and pursue their passion.”

To apply, candidates must send a one-minute video on what career they would love to do and why, along with a 500-word answer on each of these questions:

What are your key achievements to date?

What has been your greatest challenge?

Applications should be sent to [email protected] by April 30, 2018. This scholarship is open to those over the age of 16, who are looking to either study an associate degree, bachelor’s degree or professional qualification.