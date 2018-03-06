LOM Financial Group expands into Cayman

LOM Financial Group celebrated the January opening of its Cayman office at Camana Bay and the firm’s 25th anniversary with a cocktail reception for 80 guests.

Guests included Finance Minister Roy McTaggart, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers and Commerce Minister Joseph Hew.

The Bermuda-headquartered firm provides brokerage, custody, asset management and corporate finance services to primarily high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

In addition to Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, the company has offices in the Bahamas, Asia and the U.K.

LOM Financial Cayman is headed by Alexander Goulden and offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment services, securities execution on most global exchanges, custody services, mutual funds and access to alternative investment funds for offshore clients.

“Boutique operations such as LOM can better meet each client’s individual set of investment objectives through proactive consultation and bespoke portfolio construction,” Mr. Goulden said. “Cayman is a unique market that offers widespread expertise in the provision of offshore financial services, a professional infrastructure and sound regulatory framework. Our on-the-ground presence within one of the largest local financial communities will allow us to call upon and work with an exceptional network of professionals to provide solutions for our clients when needed.”

Mr. Goulden previously held senior positions at MaplesFS, as branch manager and investment adviser at Scotiabank & Trust and as a director and senior trader with RBC Capital Markets. Before RBC Capital, he served as managing director, International Investment Advisory, for RBC Dominion Securities (Global) Limited.

LOM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Scott Lines, said, “We’re thrilled to have Alex lead our efforts in Cayman, and are confident that he and his growing team will have long-term success in bringing local clients the best investment opportunities.”

Commenting on the firm’s 25th anniversary Mr. Lines added, “We have a positive outlook for 2018 and hope to sustain the momentum well into the new year as we celebrate this significant milestone in business.”