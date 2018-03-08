Community Emergency Response training begins on Cayman Brac

The next session of Cayman Brac Community Emergency Response Team training will begin on March 19, and registration is now open.

Residents can sign up for the free 5-day, course for either the morning sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or the evening sessions from 5 to 9 p.m. The initiative is a collaboration between Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Red Cross.

The training is highly interactive and practical in nature. Participants will learn about basic disaster preparedness and response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, conducting damage assessments and community vulnerability assessments, and first aid/CPR. Participants must complete the whole course in order to become a Community Emergency Response Team member.

This course is designed to give residents the skills and confidence to safely help themselves and others when help is delayed. With the knowledge gained during the course, the Brac community will become more resilient to hazard occurrences. Response team members will be able to assist the community to prepare and protect itself from hazards and lessen the effects of disaster events.

These skills are vital to a community, especially when the country is impacted by a devastating event such as a major hurricane, and the emergency services are stretched and areas are left inaccessible, according to Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

Training is free and food and refreshments will be provided.

Contact Simon Boxall at 926-2027 or email [email protected] to sign up.