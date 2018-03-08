Blood drive scheduled for Saturday at Car City

Car City is holding a blood drive at its service center location on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donors with Car City-brand vehicles will receive a free oil change, the dealership stated in its announcement.

The initiative is a partnership between Car City, Hurley’s Media, the Cayman Islands Blood Bank, and the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority.

“Come make a difference by donating funds or becoming a blood donor,” the announcement states. “Did you know that only two percent of the population donates blood? Let’s see if we can change the numbers.”

For more information, contact Health Services Authority Communications Manager Lisa Parks at [email protected]