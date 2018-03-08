Corporate volleyball league competition heats up

Exciting play was the name of the game in Week 3 of the Camana Bay Indoor Co-Ed Corporate League on Wednesday night.

The early matches saw Silver Wheaton defeat Dart B in a tough 2 sets. Silver Wheaton won in straight sets 25-22 and 25-21 with strong play from Giselle Passchier. Dart B did not make it easy for them though, with James Stephen registering the most kills. This takes Silver Wheaton up to 7 points and Dart B remain on 4 points.

On the other court Cayman National Bank took on KPMG in an attempt to remain undefeated. CNB took the first set 25-19 and also won the second set 27-25 despite KPMG’s best efforts to force a tie breaker. CNB end on 7 points, KPMG on 2 points.

In the next set of matches PwC defeated Deloitte in a blowout, winning in straight sets 25-19 and 25-8. On offense it was Jason Buckle for PwC registering the most kills on court and strong play also by Alex Verrault of Deloitte. This win takes PwC to 5 points and leaves Deloitte on 2 points.

Meanwhile on the other court, MaplesFS battled it out with Maples and Calder in a hotly contested match. On offense it was David Bakker for MaplesFS who helped lead his team to victory with strong defensive play from Kevin Solomon. Grant Dixon for Maples and Calder showed his team he was an all round strong player, but in the end it was MaplesFS who took the win in straight sets 25-20 and 25-17. MaplesFS progress to 7 points and Maples and Calder stay put with 4 points.

To end the night, there was a high level of play from both CITCO and Dart A in an exciting match. CITCO won the first set 25-21 but Dart A was hot on their heels, winning the second set 25-22. With it all to play for in the third set, CITCO secured the win in a nail-biting match point, resulting in a 15-13 win. On offense, Greg Ebanks of CITCO registered the most kills for his team and Gabe Powell registered several aces in a losing effort for Dart A. This brings CITCO to 3 points with Dart A just ahead on 4 points.