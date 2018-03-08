Grand Court Judge Ingrid Mangatal, who is facing charges of driving under the influence and careless driving, will be on leave “during the latter part of next week,” according to a statement from Cayman Islands Chief Justice Anthony Smellie.

Judge Mangatal was charged on March 2 following a Sept. 4, 2017 vehicle accident on West Bay Road. The Cayman Compass submitted questions regarding the judge’s work status to the chief justice’s office on Monday. Ms. Mangatal is due to appear before the court on March 15.

The following statement was received Thursday afternoon from Mr. Justice Smellie: “In anticipation of the case involving Justice Ingrid Mangatal coming on for hearing next week Thursday, the Chief Justice, Hon. Anthony Smellie, has invited the Acting Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, to appoint a magistrate from overseas to preside.

“Acting Governor Manderson, on the advice of the Judicial and Legal services Commission, has agreed to the appointment of Senior Magistrate Juan Wolffe of Bermuda. Senior Magistrate Wolffe is expected to arrive next week Tuesday to be sworn in on Wednesday and prepare for the hearing on Thursday.

“In the meantime, Justice Mangatal continues as usual to perform the demanding duties of her office as Judge of the Grand Court. She will be on leave during the latter part of next week.”

According to police, the one-vehicle wreck that led to the DUI and careless driving charges happened around 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 4 when a vehicle collided with a wall along West Bay Road in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

Shortly after the crash, the driver, who police did not identify, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and careless driving.

The driver suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no one else was hurt.