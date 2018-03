Walk in Her Shoes 1 of 11

Cayman’s men showed off their gams and sashayed through Camana Bay Thursday for International Women’s Day.

The third annual “Walk in Her Shoes” event attracted scores of participants and revelers in a show of support for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

Men in strappy sandals, sexy stilettos and beachy pumps marched bravely down Market Street in a show of solidarity with women and took a stand against sexual violence and discrimination against women.