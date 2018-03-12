Cayman students participate in Commonwealth Parliament

Adrian Stewart and Chauntae Martinez represented the Cayman Islands as delegates to the Ninth Commonwealth Youth Parliament held Feb. 25 to March 1 at the Jersey States Assembly in St. Helier, Jersey, one of the Channel Islands off the coast of France.

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place in the British Virgin Islands, but hurricanes Irma and Maria forced a change in venues.

Mr. Stewart and Ms. Martinez, both university students, were among the 49 delegates, aged 18-29, representing 15 different countries and 35 Commonwealth Parliamentary Association branches across eight regions.

The event serves to give young people with ambitions of running for public office an introduction to the fundamentals behind the processes of Parliament.