Child, 7, escapes from would-be abductor in West Bay

A little girl managed to get away from a would-be abductor Saturday afternoon in West Bay, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

According to police, the suspect took the 7-year-old from Up The Hill Road. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Saturday.

“The child strenuously resisted and got away from the man, who was a stranger to her, and [ran] until she found an adult,” police said. “The child was not physically harmed in the incident.”

The girl described the man as being “tall with dark brown skin and dark-colored eyes.” Police said he wore a black hoodie and black mask. He was also described as having “long yellow fingernails,” police said.

“Police are also urging parents and caregivers [to] be mindful where children are at all times when playing outdoors and travelling with them to public places,” an RCIPS statement read.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the MASH Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call center of Cayman Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS).