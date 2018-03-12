Health insurance forum to be held

The Jamaican Consulate and the Health Insurance Commission will hold a public meeting on health insurance Tuesday evening at the George Town Town Hall.

The meeting is open to all employers and employees and will focus on the mandatory requirement for health insurance in Cayman, as well as recent amendments to the Health Insurance Law, according to Honorary Vice Consul Elaine Harris.

Items to be discussed include:

Overview of the health insurance legislation and why health insurance is mandatory in the Cayman Islands.

Recent amendments to the health insurance law.

Role of employers and the role of employees.

How premiums should be paid (employer/employee contributions).

What is “uninsured medical expenses” and who is responsible?

New work permit holders and the pre-approval process for health insurance coverage.

“The forum will be useful for employees and employers and a generous amount of time will be provided for questions and answers,” Ms. Harris said.

She said some recent incidents, including a fire at a nine-room dwelling on Shedden Road in December in which three people were injured, highlighted the consequences of individuals having no health insurance and prompted the consulate and commission to organize the forum.

The panel will include representatives from the Cayman Islands Health Insurance Commission.

The meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.