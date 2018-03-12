Pickup truck fire extinguished in George Town

A Ford pickup truck in George Town was reported on fire early Monday morning.

Police and other emergency personnel were dispatched before 4:30 a.m. to July Street, where an F-150 truck was in flames.

The Cayman Islands Fire Service extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the matter is under investigation.

The incident was at least the eighth car fire in a residential area in Grand Cayman since the beginning of the year.

Three cars were also reported on fire on Feb. 4 at Ryan’s Retreat in George Town. Another three vehicles were reported on fire on Valentine’s Day, including one in Bodden Town, one in George Town and one in West Bay. A seventh vehicle ignited on Nashe Street in Bodden Town on Feb. 17.