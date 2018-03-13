Basketball clinics open to everyone

Basketball season in the Cayman Islands is once again off and running. Led by the Cayman Islands Basketball Association, several leagues and clinics have taken shape offering opportunities for players to participate in the sport.

“Whether a veteran or beginner, young or ‘seasoned,’ female or male, all are more than welcome to come out and participate,” organizers said in a press release.

“Upon a successful inaugural NCAA Cayman Classic this past fall at the John Gray High School new gymnasium, attention has now turned to fostering local basketball talent in hopes of one day soon fielding a homegrown player in the NCAA Cayman Classic,” the release stated.

The clinics are a fun, safe environment to engage in basketball, learn about teamwork and commitment, as well as gain local and international recognition as the Cayman Islands Basketball Association provides young people with the opportunity to play overseas at the high school and/or collegiate level. To date, over a dozen local male and female youth have continued their education overseas through participation in CIBA programs.

Local leagues are organized by CIBA, and sponsored by local companies.

Below are some of the clinics that players are invited to join:

Academy I (Boys and Girls)

Start/End date: Year round, corresponding with school terms

Description: Team-focused drills and games for all levels

Location: First Baptist Church of Grand Cayman on Saturdays (across from the Lions’ Centre)

7-9 year olds: 9-10 a.m.

10-12 year olds: 10-11:15 a.m.

13-16 year olds: 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Academy II (Boys and Girls)

Start/End date: Year round, corresponding with school terms

Description: Individual development-focused drills

Location: Cayman International School Gymnasium

All ages: 1:30-4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Michael Diamond at 916-2430 or Coach Voot at 916-5083, or visit www.caymanbasketball.com.