Goal scorers prove their worth in CIFA Youth Leagues

A number of goal scorers had a memorable weekend as the fourth round of games in the 2018 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues were played Saturday.

In the Boy’s Under 11 league, Kyan Okoli scored three goals and his teammates Jaeden Gordon and Sean Byles added two each as Academy SC Stingrays defeated Latinos FC A 11-0. ASCs Joshua Elliott, Jacoby Zelaya, Zachary Brooks and Payton Corbin contributed a goal apiece in their team’s victory.

In other Under 11 games, 345 FC B ran out 5-1 winners over Sunset Warriors thanks to two goals from Daniel DeQuintal, one each from Rafael Wejbora and Dillon Phillips, and an own goal. Jaxon Cover responded for Sunset Warriors.

George Town SC won their encounter with Bodden Town 2-0 with Joshua Haden and Emre Ebanks getting their names on the score sheet.

Future SC defeated East End FC 2-0 with Caleb Fredricks and Josiah Leblanc scoring for the West Bay outfit and Sunset Rockets outlasted Academy SC Lionfish 3-0 thanks to two goals from Sean Leon and a solitary strike from Matthew Rees.

In the Boy’s Under 13 games played at the Annex Field, Academy SC Jaguars got by Cayman Athletic SC 2-0 with Jahmar Campbell and Dante Dell’Oglio grabbing the all-important goals and Sunset Sharks beat George Town SC 5-0 thanks to Justin Parsons’ double, Barnaby Robinson and Matthew Goulden scoring one each, and an own goal. At the Ed Bush Field in West Bay, 345 FC defeated Academy SC ESM 1-0.

In the Boy’s Under 15 league at the CIFA Field, Academy Blue enjoyed a 9-1 victory over their younger counterparts Academy SC White, with Kameron Bennett scoring a hat trick, Immanuel Duran scoring two and Jonah Sigsworth, Nathan Trickett and Jadan Yearwood each netting a goal apiece. The ninth goal was an own goal. Selvin Caballero scored for Academy SC White.

In the other Boy’s Under 15 game, Cayman Brac recorded their first victory of the season with an 8-2 win over Scholars International at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

There was one game played in the Girl’s Under 11 league on Saturday as Sunset Stars’ Olivia Thorpe scored the two goals in her team’s 2-0 victory over Sunset Fusion. The second scheduled Under 11 Girl’s game between Academy SC and George Town SC was played earlier on Wednesday, March 7 at the Academy Field with Academy SC defeating George Town SC 1-0 thanks to a Millicent Hoffman strike.