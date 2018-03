Police arrested a 22-year-old Bodden Town resident on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm following an altercation in which another man’s jaw was broken.

When officers attended a residence on Sea View Road around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, they were told that a man was punched in the incident. The man subsequently went to hospital where he was found to have a broken jaw.

The second man was arrested and later released on police bail.