Bodden Town launches neighborhood watch program

Bodden Town residents and police officials launched the Valley Garden area’s first neighborhood watch program on Saturday, March 10. It is the eighth such program now active in the district.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service officials said the initiative aims to reduce crime by encouraging residents to be more observant about their community, and to share information with each other and the police.

“Neighbourhood watches greatly increase security if they are active,” Sgt. Cornelius Pompey stated in a news release. “They increase everyone’s sense of security, just because you know who your neighbours are and that everyone has agreed to look out for each other.”

More than 40 people attended the launch, including MLAs Anthony Eden and Chris Saunders.

Bodden Town area residents who wish to establish a similar program in their community can contact the Bodden Town Community Policing Department at 947-2220 or email Mr. Pompey at [email protected]