Actress Shannen Doherty to speak at cancer gala

Organizers of the annual Breast Cancer Foundation gala announced that Shannen Doherty, star of TV shows “Charmed” and “Beverley Hills, 90210,” will be the guest speaker at this year’ fundraiser.

The gala, which in previous years has featured headliners like actress Cynthia Nixon, E! TV presenter Giuliana Rancic and her husband, the first winner of “The Apprentice” reality TV show, Bill Rancic, and co-anchor of NBC’s “Today” show Hoda Kotb, will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Ms. Doherty, 46, a breast cancer survivor, prominently chronicled on social media her two-year battle with the disease. She announced on Instragram in April last year that she was in remission.

“We are extremely honored to have Shannen Doherty as our guest speaker at this year’s gala,” said Janette Fitzgerald, chief administrator at the Breast Cancer Foundation. “After her diagnosis in 2015, at the age of 44, Shannen instantly took to social media to share her journey, and by doing so expanded breast cancer awareness to a much younger audience.”

Born in Memphis, Ms. Doherty’s family moved to Los Angeles when she was 7 years old. By the age of 10, she had made her professional television debut on “Father Murphy,” which led to her role on “Little House on the Prairie.” She went on to feature as Brenda Walsh in the popular “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and Prue Halliwell in “Charmed.”

She is also author of 2010’s “Badass: A Hard-Earned Guide to Living Life with Style and (the Right) Attitude.”