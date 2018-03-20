Cable & Wireless foundation to give grants for hurricane relief

The Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation announced that it will provide additional funding of over US$290,000 to projects that will improve the lives of children in areas of the Caribbean impacted by last year’s hurricanes.

This follows the foundation’s initial $100,000 donation to ShelterBox for relief efforts after the hurricanes, as well as a clean-up of the CHANCES children’s home in Dominica as part of C&W Communications’ annual Mission Day.

The new funding consists of five individual grants and is a continuation of the Foundation’s plans to restore and rebuild affected countries. The grants will be used to support critical education services in some of the most badly impacted countries including the British Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands, Dominica and Anguilla.

In the BVI $100,000 will be used toward replacing the roof at the sole secondary school – Bregado Flax Secondary School – on Virgin Gorda and US$25,000 will be used toward repairs for the Eslyn Henley Richiez School for Disabled Children.

In the Turks and Caicos Islands, $100,000 will be used to provide computers, printers, desks and chairs for children in the Oseta Jolly Primary School.

In Dominica, $45,000 will be used toward refurnishing the computer lab of Roseau Primary School, providing essential equipment like computers, projectors, flat screens and printers.

In Anguilla, $22,500 will be used to provide supplies and repair the doors, windows and roof of Bethel Pre-School, working in partnership with Rotary District 7020.

The board of the foundation said these projects were chosen to achieve long-lasting, positive impact on a large number of children and their families.

The foundation has raised US$1 million, including $500,000 of seed funding provided by C&W Communications at its launch.