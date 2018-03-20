Cayman’s new governor will arrive in the territory as planned next week, despite the recent death of his father.

The celebrations accompanying the arrival of Anwar Choudhury in Grand Cayman will be clouded by the news that his father Afruz Bakht Choudhury died in London on Saturday.

Representatives of the Governor’s Office and the Cayman Islands Government expressed their condolences to the arriving diplomat and his family. Officials confirmed the loss would not impact the timing of Mr. Choudhury’s arrival in the islands to replace Helen Kilpatrick as governor. Premier Alden McLaughlin said he was deeply saddened to learn of Mr. Choudhury’s loss.

“Beginning a new position in a foreign land cannot be easy on anyone, but it must be especially difficult when you are facing the death of a parent,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Cayman Islands, I wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Choudhury and his family.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the former ambassador to Peru will be accompanied by his wife Momina and their three children when he touches down in Grand Cayman on Monday. In keeping with tradition, he will be sworn in at the Legislative Assembly on the same day.

On Monday evening, the governor and Mrs. Choudhury will attend a welcome reception in their honor, hosted by Premier McLaughlin at Pedro St. James. The reception, which includes entertainment and refreshment, is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m.

Mr. McLaughlin said, “The Governor Designate and his family will be very welcome in the Cayman Islands and between good old-fashioned local hospitality and the warmth of the Caymanian people, we look forward to dazzling them. I speak on behalf of the entire government in anticipating a productive partnership to ensure a prosperous and constructive future for the Cayman Islands.”

The governor is expected to spend Tuesday, March 27, in a series of introductory meetings with Cabinet and senior government officials before attending a private welcome reception at Government House.

An all-day Sister Islands visit is scheduled Wednesday, followed by a press conference at Government House Friday.