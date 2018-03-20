Public Library Service appoints new librarian

Kevin Goring has been appointed as the Cayman Islands Public Library Service’s newest librarian.

In addition to providing general library services, Mr. Goring will assist with outreach, planning, promotion, coordination and implementation of the programs offered through or by the library service, a Public Library Service press release stated.

“Mr. Goring brings with him a great deal of education and experience to his new post and the staff feel very fortunate that he is a member of the CIPLS,” the library service’s director, Ramona Melody, said in the release. “He has worked as Library Assistant since 2016 and has built a good rapport with his team and the community.”

Mr. Goring holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Computer Art from the Savannah College of Art and Design, an Executive Certificate in International Marketing from Loyola University in Chicago, and other certificates in business communication, sales, customer service, supervisory management, team leadership and hospitality. He is pursuing a Master of Science degree in Information and Library Studies at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, and recently completed a certificate in Alternative Basic Library Education through the Idaho Commission for Libraries. In an effort to keep abreast of industry trends, Mr. Goring became a member of the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, the leading professional body for librarians, information specialists and knowledge managers in the United Kingdom, as well as the Cayman Islands Information Professionals organization.

When asked about his new role, Mr. Goring said, “I believe that families are the core of any community, and as librarians, it is our responsibility to provide them with the information and tools at our disposal in order to ensure their success in education, employment and life in general.”

Chief Officer for the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture, and Lands Christen Suckoo stated, “It is heartening to see Caymanian civil servants continuing to pursue further education and connect with relevant organizations that will assist them not only personally in their careers, but professionally. It will enhance how we serve the people of the Cayman Islands. I trust [Mr. Goring] will be successful in his new role at the Public Library Service and continue to make the lives of those we serve better.”