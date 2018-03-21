Cayman’s Brac’s farmers will be showcasing their crops and livestock Saturday at the annual Brac Agriculture Show.

The show opens at 7:30 a.m. at the Agriculture Grounds, off Songbird Drive on the Bluff.

For the past 15 years, the Brac show has been a day of fun and entertainment that attracts attendees not just from the Brac but also from Grand Cayman.

For visitors, the show is a unique opportunity to gain insight into authentic island life, to experience the strong sense of community shared by residents of Cayman Brac, and to take part in what has long been a local tradition, organizers said.

“It’s the largest one-day event held on Cayman Brac,” said Chevala Burke, chairwoman of the Agriculture Show Committee. “It’s a staple event and it continues to grow. As each year passes, it gets better and better; we add new things or change things up to encourage more people to attend and we listen to people to find out what works for them.”

Ms. Burke said the show also provides opportunities for young people to learn more about cattle rearing, crop farming, or even grow boxes for schools.

The theme this year is “Just Grow It.”

Agriculture Department Assistant Director Brian Crichlow encourages everyone, especially anyone who has not attended before, to come out to the Cayman Brac show.

“It’s truly a community event where everyone gets involved,” he said.

“I am always impressed with the range and quality of the displays, the produce, handicrafts and livestock competitions, the variety of display booths, especially the school exhibits, and most particularly the incredible atmosphere of show day. It is a wonderful event, enjoyed by everyone who attends.”

Once again, the Agriculture Department will also host its popular plant sale. This includes the usual range of fruit trees, such as mango, avocado and a variety of minor fruits, as well as hot peppers, seasoning peppers, tomatoes and a selection of herbs and vegetable seedlings.

The Agriculture Department also will have a display booth focusing on select technical issues of interest to farmers and the public.

A cadre of department staff will be traveling to Cayman Brac on Thursday and Friday to assist the Sister Islands Show Planning Committee with various logistical matters, including transporting and receiving livestock, receiving and tagging crops, and judging, as well as setting up the department’s display booth and plant sale area, according to Mr. Crichlow.

The show will offer plenty of activities, including a tiny tots competition, a hat show, coconut toss, greased pole and lots of rides.

The public will have the opportunity to purchase local products, including freshly harvested fruits and vegetables, as well as home-cooked meals, and a variety of one-of-a-kind souvenirs, such as arts and crafts, ceramics and games made on island.

There will be displays of cattle, horses, goats, pigs, fowl, rabbits, birds and iguanas. There will also be competition categories ranging from hot sauces, painting and preserves, to crafts, cakes, photos, plants and needlework.

Featured entertainment will be provided by Los Tropicanos, J.R. Douglas and the Koalition Dance Group.

A raffle will be held with a grand prize of US$2,000. The entrance fee is $8 for adults and $4 for children.