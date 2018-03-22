Local educator to address world summit

Vinnette Glidden, CEO and founder of Cayman’s I Read For Life center, will speak on Tuesday, March 27, at the World Literacy Summit 2018 at the University of Oxford.

Ms. Glidden was selected from more than 300 applicants to make a presentation at the invitation-only conference, which will feature delegates from around the globe. The theme for the three-day summit, beginning March 25, is “Closing the Literacy Gap in the 21st Century.”

Ms. Glidden’s presentation is titled “Finding the Window to Reading in the 21st Century.” Her presentation explains the I Read For Life method of teaching reading, which she terms “the evolved method of learning phonics.”

In addition to Ms. Glidden’s presentation, I Read For Life was also selected as one of only 16 exhibitors at the conference. This allows summit delegates to learn more about the I Read For Life reading program and its products such as workbooks, flashcards, wall posters, games and educational videos.

Ms. Glidden developed the I Read For Life method of teaching reading from a speech and language perspective while working as a speech and language pathologist in California and the Cayman Islands school system. She is a former principal of the Lighthouse School.