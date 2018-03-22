Cadet Corps seeks recruits

The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is looking for new recruits between ages 11–16 to join the Band Detachment, the Marine Detachment and School Detachments at John Gray, Clifton Hunter, Layman E. Scott and Triple C schools.

Cadet registration for September is now open.

Cadets will be engaged in various camps and activities, first aid, survival training, scuba diving, sailing, music, navigation, BTEC, the Duke of Edinburgh Award and much more, according to the corps. The Cadet Corps is also seeking adult volunteers to join the organization as instructors. While adults with military or cadet experience are welcome, training will be provided for those with no experience.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, the Cadet Corps is designed to teach high school students the value of citizenship, leadership, service to the community and personal responsibility. It also instills in them a sense of accomplishment, self-esteem, teamwork and self-discipline, according to a Cadet Corps press release.

The corps achieve these objectives “through a challenging, military-style program that includes drilling, field craft and adventure, navigation, first-aid, competition shooting, physical and leadership training, music and band, to water-based activities, among other subjects,” the release stated.

Members are provided with vocational training, with the opportunity to obtain BTEC Qualifications in Public Service and Music (Level 2–3).

For more information, visit www.cicadetcorps.ky or contact the Cadet Corps at 938-8821/22 or 946-9810, or email [email protected] To reach the Cayman Brac office, call 948-8824 or 938-8824.