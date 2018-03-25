Alex Cummer and Sky Wolfe were the big winners at this year’s Minds Inspired Mathematics Challenge, held March 15-16 in Johnson Hall at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

Sky was the overall winner in the junior division, while Alex took top prize in the senior division.

Now in its sixth year, the challenge drew 112 secondary students from private and public schools. Students could compete individually and as members of a team, where they might partner with students from different schools, in the team challenge event.

Besides the overall award, Sky, from Hope Academy, also took home the Year 8 award. The Year 7 award went to Tabitha Hawkins of Cayman International School and her schoolmate Oliver Johns grabbed the Year 9 award.

St. Ignatius Catholic School won the school team event – the math scavenger hunt.

The junior mixed team winners were Abigail Rose from John Gray High School, Charlotte Dowell from Clifton Hunter High School, and Nicholas McCallum from Cayman Prep and High School.

Alex Cummer, of Cayman International School, was also the Year 12 winner. Selina Zhu and Charlotte Hodkin of Cayman Prep and High School took the Year 11 and Year 13 awards, respectively.

The winning senior mixed team comprised of Year 11 winner Selina Zhu, alongside Sadie Finch from Cayman International School and Alwayne Allen of John Gray High School.

The overall Junior and Senior Champions were each awarded $200 Camana Bay gift cards and had their names permanently affixed to the Mathematics Challenge trophy.