Odain Lloyd Ebanks, 23, pleaded not guilty in Grand Court on Friday to five charges arising from a robbery in Bodden Town earlier this month followed by an incident involving police in Prospect.

Mr. Ebanks is charged that he, together with another person unknown, stole $700 from a named individual on March 3 and, at the time of doing so, put that person in fear of force being used. He is also charged, on the same occasion and with a person unknown, with having possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The next three charges relate to Prospect on that same date. He is charged, together with a person unknown, with discharging a firearm at two police officers. He is further charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, a cannister of pepper spray as well as handling stolen goods in relation to the pepper spray.

Director of Public Prosecutions Cheryll Richards and defense attorney Prathna Bodden agreed on a trial date of June 26. Justice Marlene Carter set the matter down for four days.