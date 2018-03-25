Police respond to Bodden Town death

Police reported that a man found near Bodden Town died Saturday morning after they received calls of someone in distress.

Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokeswoman Jodi-Ann Powery said police received the call just before 6:30 a.m. Details of the scene they encountered on Bodden Town Road just west of Frank Sound Road were not yet being released, she said, because it was still being actively investigated.

The 28-year-old man found at the scene was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m.

The man’s name has not yet been released.