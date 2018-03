Cayman’s government leaders and members of the police force received the islands’ new governor, Anwar Choudhury, and his family at the Owen Roberts International Airport Monday.

Mr. Choudhury, formerly the British ambassador to Peru, will serve as Cayman’s 13th governor. Following his arrival to the airport, he was escorted to the Legislative Assembly in George Town, where he was formally sworn in to his post.