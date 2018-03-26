Man pronounced dead after motorcycle accident near Spotts

Cayman Islands resident Lenny Pinet-Trusty was pronounced dead on Sunday after his motorcycle collided with a car around 5 p.m.

According to police, the collision took place on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Spotts Public Beach. Officers were dispatched at 5:20 p.m., and Mr. Pinet-Trusty was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Mr. Pinet-Trusty, a 35-year-old Honduras national who had Caymanian status, is survived by his family, including a wife and young child.

His coworkers at A. L. Thompson’s released a statement on Monday about the incident.

“All of us at A. L. Thompson’s are saddened by the death of our co-worker Lenny Pinet-Trusty. Lenny served the company in appliance delivery and installation since November 2005. He was well liked by staff and customers for being courteous, personable, and conscientious,” stated Mr. Pinet-Trusty’s colleagues. “His diligence in his position and in providing dedicated customer service earned him respect and recognition; his wit, humor, and support earned him friends.

“We will miss his smile and his service. May you rest in peace, Lenny.”

The death of Mr. Pinet-Trusty was one of two serious motorcycle accidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, another man was badly injured in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning on Shedden Road near Dorcy Drive in George Town. The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he received treatment for serious lacerations to the face and arms, and a broken femur.

Police have not released further information on that incident or the man’s identity.