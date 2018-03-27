Doggie day care center concept drives neighbors barking mad

Plans for a “doggie day care center” on land close to the airport have been rejected by the Central Planning Authority after neighbors raised concerns about noise pollution.

Dale and Beverly Banks were seeking permission to convert the Crewe Road lot into an open-air dog run to take care of people’s pets while they work. Plans for the site included two sheds and a chain-link fence.

But neighboring residents complained the business would be a nuisance.

“I cannot imagine a more unsuitable location for a doggie day care,” one objector wrote in a submission to the CPA.

“The noise of the planes landing and taking off, and the traffic from Crewe Road will naturally make the dogs unstable and will ensure that there is continual barking.”

Other residents were concerned about the smell.

“The thought of an open air dog run with the noise and smell that it can create is totally unacceptable,” wrote one objector. “Please keep in mind that as a business, the owners will try to have as many dogs as possible in the compound. We are not talking of just one or two dogs at a time.”

The applicants argued that the opening hours of Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the protocols in place for looking after people’s pets would mean there was no nuisance to neighbors.

“Noise levels from the proposed use will not be significant as the dogs will be kept entertained and therefore will have no reason to bark,” a submission filed on behalf of the landowner by T.K. Global Holdings indicated.

“Dogs generally bark when they are bored, lonely, over excited, hungry, frightened or because they have learned that barking leads to certain responses. Proper management of the facility, through agility, activity, socialising, feeding and nurturing should lead to the actual noise levels being limited.”

After hearing from the applicant and objectors, the CPA rejected the application.