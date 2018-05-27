Celebrating the oceans

The Central Caribbean Marine Institute is holding two events at Camana Bay next month to mark the annual World Oceans Day.

CCMI is inviting friends of all ages to join a “March for the Ocean” and a “Reefs Go Live” broadcast at the Camana Bay Cinema, on Saturday, June 9.

“While World Oceans Day is on June 8 annually, hosting these events on the Saturday will allow for greater participation and public awareness, and connects those in the Cayman Islands with people from around the world who will also be taking part in the international March for the Ocean on the same day,” CCMI stated in a press release.

CCMI has teamed up with Dart “to celebrate our oceans, highlight the status of coral reefs and share ideas on how to work towards zero impact on our environment,” the statement continued.

March for the Ocean

Celebrations will kick off at 1 p.m., with the March for the Ocean, which will start at Royal Palms on Seven Mile Beach. Participants are asked to wear colors of the sea and bring a handmade sign that states what they are marching for and why they think oceans are important. The 15-minute walk from Royal Palms, across The Rise and into Camana Bay, is “in support of common sense changes and solutions to protect our oceans, which we depend upon for so much,” CCMI said.

The organization’s president and director of research and conservation, Carrie Manfrino, said the March for the Ocean, a version of which is being held in many countries worldwide on June 9, is an international awareness event which “highlights the urgency that the oceans should be protected from human impact.”

“It is also exciting to know that we will not be alone in this effort; others around the world who share our passion for healthy oceans will also be marching on the same day,” she added.

Reefs Go Live

The March for the Ocean will end at the Camana Bay Cinema, where registered participants will experience a “live dive” with educators and researchers in Little Cayman through CCMI’s new program, Reefs Go Live.

During the broadcast, which explores the topic “Can Coral Reefs Be Saved?” the audience will be taken on a virtual underwater experience in Little Cayman. Viewers can explore coral reefs with CCMI’s team and learn how everyone can do their part for zero impact on these special habitats. This broadcast is part of CCMI’s International Year of the Reef Lecture Series.

Ms. Manfrino said she wants everyone to leave these events with the idea that their individual actions can help save coral reefs. “At CCMI, our Zero Impact on coral reefs campaign promotes how we can reduce our impact here in the Cayman Islands by becoming better divers, and also indirectly by using recyclable bags at the grocery stores and returning glass bottles.

“Everyone can do something to help. Working together, we can make a difference to our oceans.”

Both events are free and open to the public.

To register online, visit https://donate.reefresearch.org/rls. For more information, visit www.reefresearch.org or CCMI’s Facebook page.