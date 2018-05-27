Fix It Celltronics, Sol Blazers win basketball league finals

Another season has wrapped up for both the Division 1 and Division 2 National Men’s Basketball leagues.

Both series ended with sweeps, in the best of two out of three games.

The final games were played on Tuesday, May 22, at the Cayman International School’s Arts and Recreation Centre in front of a rambunctious audience.

Coach Victor “Voot” O’Garro, technical director of the Cayman Islands Basketball Association, said, “An exciting evening of play-off basketball saw a new champion, Fix It Celltronics, in Division 2 and a repeat performance by the defending champion, Sol Blazers [in Division 1]. [We are] looking towards another exciting year in 2019.”

The action-packed evening began with the second game in the best of three series between Division 2 finalists Fix It Celltronics and Charterland. Despite a valiant effort by Charterland, Fix It Celltronics hung on to win 68-63.

The top performers for Fix It Celltronics were Conroy Campbell, Kael Leslie and Davion Foster, while Curtis Wilson put in a strong performance for Charterland.

The excitement continued in the second game of the evening, featuring Division 1 finalists Burger King Warriors and Sol Blazers. This heated rivalry did not disappoint, and in the end the Sol Blazers pulled away to claim the championship 66-59.

The best performances for Sol Blazers were put in by Samuel O’Garro, Shaad O’Garro, Joshua Dikua and Kevin Maxwell. Burger King Warriors’ top performers were Deandre Simpson, Tikko Moore and Omari Corbin.

For more information on the National Baskball League, visit www.caymanbasketball.com.