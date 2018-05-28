A trio of Jamaican nationals who were ensnared in a March drug bust involving 313 pounds of ganja were back in court Monday, with two new charges levied against them.

Assad Adana Walker, Fitzroy Ottey and Owen Omar Reid were charged with being concerned with the importation of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and possession with intent to supply MDMA.

The three men had previously pleaded guilty to possession of ganja with intent to supply, and importation of ganja.

They are also charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. No pleas have been made on the MDMA or firearm charges.

They will be back in court for their next appearance on June 21.

The three men were arrested on March 2 after the Joint Marine Unit came upon a canoe with three men on board. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said that the Air Operations Unit saw the three men throwing packages overboard, and all three were later apprehended by police.

An RCIPS statement indicated that a search of the area yielded several packages containing ganja, a .38 caliber revolver handgun and 49 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition.