Update at 2 p.m. Tuesday

Bodden Town Road has been cleared and is now open to traffic.

Original story

A section of Bodden Town Road near Mostyn’s Esso has been blocked due to a broken down vehicle, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service informed.

The blockage, reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday, was expected to last at least two hours while the vehicle is removed.

During this time, traffic will be diverted to Anton Bodden Drive/Condor Road.