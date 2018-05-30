Foreign Office Minister for the Overseas Territories Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, center, is flanked by Premier Alden McLaughlin, left, and Governor Anwar Choudhury after touching down at Owen Roberts International Airport Wednesday morning.

Lord Ahmad was in Cayman for about five hours, as part of a regional tour to discuss hurricane preparedness and public registers of beneficial ownership with local politicians and members of the financial services industry. For more on this story, see Friday’s Cayman Compass. – Photo: Government Information Services