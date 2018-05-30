More than 30 volunteers took part in a cleanup at Jackson Point Beach on Little Cayman Monday.

Little Cayman District for the National Trust and local businesses teamed up to support the volunteers, who collected more than 20 bags of beach trash in just one hour.

Organizer Joe Ploplys said he hoped the exercise, dubbed the “Full Moon Beach Cleanup,” would become a monthly event.

Among the volunteers were island guests, residents, resort employees, retired people and children.

Mr. Ploplys and his wife Susan said they regularly clear plastic debris from Point of Sand beach near their home at the eastern end of the island, while another couple, Joy Mulholland and Enno Krebbers, keep Mary’s Bay beach clean.

“We are all Department of Environment turtle monitors, so we are on the beach a lot and just clean up because we don’t want to see that [rubbish],” Mr. Ploplys said.

“We decided that the three beaches on Little Cayman that visitors use the most – Jackson Point, Spot Bay and Preston Bay – and that don’t get regular garbage pickups, once a month, close to the full moon, we would ask sponsors for beer and snacks and plastic bags and would organize a cleanup and clean one of those beaches once a month. So, they’ll get each cleaned four times a year,” Mr. Ploplys said.

He said most of the businesses on the island had become involved in the cleanup plan, donating drinks, food or garbage bags.

Mr. Ploplys said after the hour-long cleanup Monday, he looked back along the quarter mile of beach the group had tackled and was delighted to see that every piece of plastic, marine debris and litter had been removed.

“It was clean,” he said, “it was beautiful.”