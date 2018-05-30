The Royal Cayman Islands Police made two more arrests and seized two more non-street legal motorbikes as part of ongoing operations since last summer that target the illegally operated vehicles.

According to information obtained through an open records request, both of the drivers arrested were charged with traffic offenses.

Both suspects were charged with disqualified driving, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance, following their arrests on Dec. 1, 2017.

One man was fined $600 and had his license suspended for 12 months. The other suspect is due to go before the Traffic Court next week.

The arrest and prosecution numbers for the latter half of 2017 through March this year are substantially lower than the first half of 2017 and late 2016, when RCIPS officers announced a crackdown on non-street legal motorbikes.

During the earlier period between December 2016 and April 2017, police investigated 17 such incidents. Nine of the cases were presented for prosecution and were sent to Traffic Court. At least three of those cases ended in convictions, the other six matters were still before the courts as of earlier this year.

The eight other motorbike cases were not sent to prosecutors for a formal review due to police supervisors’ decisions.

The main difficulty in cases where no charges were brought, according to records obtained through a Cayman Compass Freedom of Information request, is that police could not formally identify the motorbike driver.

The Cayman Compass reviewed the specific details of each investigation and found that in some cases, no one came forward to claim the seized vehicle, which remained in police evidential custody. In other investigations, the vehicle owner demanded to receive it back from the police impound and if there was no proof of that person using the motorbike illegally, it was returned.