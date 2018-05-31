If you haven’t yet heard of 3 Girls and a Kiln, it is high time you did. Budding artists or those looking for a creative way to express themselves have been beating a path to its doors since it first opened.

The brainchild of three local artists, Aimee Randolph, Claire Rohleder and Deborah Kern, the 3 Girls and a Kiln business came to life when the trio met each other at the Visual Art Society in 2013.

After discovering their shared passion for art and unique talents, the vision for a future venture together seemed all the more possible. With backgrounds in a variety of creative disciplines, from animation to graphic design, photography and ceramics, this union of artistic skill allowed them to launch much more than just a retail store.

Randolph and Kern have both worked as art teachers on the island and Rohleder as a graphic designer. They have used this platform to combine their talents and ideas to create something inspired and unique, with each member bringing something different to the table.

Recently, the girls gave up their other jobs to pursue 3 Girls and a Kiln full-time and since opening their new premises in Camana Bay, they have seen it go from strength to strength.

Initially planned as a pop-up store to sell their designs, the shop’s popularity has encouraged the owners to expand its services. They host regular glazing and craft classes for people interested in an evening of creativity, offering a relaxed learning atmosphere for adults throughout the week and kids drop-off classes twice a month on Saturdays.

Beyond its regular class schedule, 3 Girls and a Kiln also hosts birthday parties, hen or stagette celebrations and corporate team building events.

With their ceramic pieces fast becoming coveted additions for the home and perfect gifts for locals and tourists alike, the artists now stock a selected range of their works at Kirk Market and The National Trust shop and on their Etsy online store. They are always happy to bring their customers’ visions to life, so if you have something specific in mind, they will work with you to create the perfect piece of art.

Meet the Girls

Deborah Kern

Originally from Lincolnshire in the U.K., Kern studied art foundation at Loughborough University, animation at Staffordshire University and got a Postgraduate Certificate in Education at Cambridge University. She lived in the U.S. and Italy before landing in Cayman in 2012 to teach art at local schools and has worked closely with the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. She and her husband have a big crazy dog called Stanley and welcomed a baby girl in July 2017.

Aimee Randolph

Originally from McKinney, Texas, Randolph earned a degree in art education with an emphasis in ceramics and photography from Pittsburgh State University and has been actively teaching the visual arts since 2007, including teaching at John Gray High School here in Grand Cayman. Inspired by the sea, her work explores new techniques in glazing and decorating. Her husband and two dogs arrived in Cayman in 2011 and they all welcomed a son in 2016. Randolph enjoys teaching classes emphasizing color mixing and graphic text.

Claire Rohleder

Originally from the Cayman Islands, Claire studied graphic design and ceramics at Louisiana State University, after which she obtained a master’s degree in web development at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan in 2010. She returned home to Cayman after 10 years of living in the U.S. to design for a publishing firm. Rohleder’s happy place is her home, a not-so-Caribbean log cabin, where you can find her chilling with her main man Mr. Puck, a not-so-smiley bayou cat.

Visit their webiste at www.3girlsandakiln.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/3girlsandakiln for more information about products and glazing class schedules. The shop is located on the Paseo at Camana Bay.