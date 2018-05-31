June movie releases at Camana Bay Cinema

It is going to be difficult to top May’s film releases, the month that saw the latest “Star Wars” film and the much-anticipated premiere of the “Deadpool” sequel. That being said, there is plenty to divert (as Jane Austen would say) in June.

This appears to be the month for flicks based on true stories. First up is “Adrift,” which will give pause to anyone considering an ocean voyage in a small vessel, with “American Animals” being released in the same week. The latter is about an art heist where four young men plan to steal some rare books, including no less than John James Audubon’s world-famous, “The Birds of America.” Anyone who watches the “Antiques Roadshow” will have an inkling of that particular tome’s value.

As much as I wanted to like the reboot of “Ghostbusters” with an all-female cast, it left me a little cold. I’m sincerely hoping that “Oceans 8” will have a better run at the idea. The trailers are giving me hope.

No doubt there will be lines at the cinema to see “Incredibles 2” and let us see how the latest “Jurassic World” feature fares. Chris Pratt is a terrific protagonist and Jeff Goldblum is back – how can they go wrong?

Check listings for the updated film schedule each week and you can buy your tickets online at www.fandango.com.

June 1

‘Adrift’

Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp couldn’t anticipate that they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope of rescue, Tami must now find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

‘American Animals’

Spencer Reinhard, Warren Lipka, Eric Borsuk and Chas Allen are four friends who live an ordinary existence in Kentucky. After a visit to Transylvania University, Lipka comes up with the idea to steal the rarest and most valuable books from the school’s library. As one of the most audacious art heists in U.S. history starts to unfold, the men question whether their attempts to inject excitement and purpose into their lives are simply misguided attempts at achieving the American dream.

June 8

‘Oceans 8’

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting – that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take – a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target – a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

June 15

‘Superfly’

Superfly – the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel – is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. The screenplay is by Alex Tse.

‘Incredibles 2’

Elastigirl springs into action to save the day, while Mr. Incredible faces his greatest challenge yet – taking care of the problems of his three children.

June 22

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

Three years after the destruction of the Jurassic World theme park, Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet.

‘Tag’

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag – risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him.

June 29

‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’

FBI agent Matt Graver calls on mysterious operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a top kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. When the young girl is seen as collateral damage, the two men will determine her fate as they question everything that they are fighting for.

‘Uncle Drew’

After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of unfortunate setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Desperate to win the tournament and the cash prize, Dax stumbles upon the man, the myth, the legend Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving) and convinces him to return to the court one more time. The two men embark on a road trip to round up Drew’s old basketball squad (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie) and prove that a group of septuagenarians can still win the big one.