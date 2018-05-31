Lionfish have become the scourge of reefs around the Caribbean, devouring juvenile fish and procreating at an alarming rate.

Culling is one of the most effective ways of keeping their numbers in check, and Cayman is no slouch when it comes to organizing tournaments.

This Saturday and Sunday, the Great Lionfish Caper marks the 26th culling event held in the Cayman Islands, and all are encouraged to come out and support the venture.

For their efforts, they have a chance of winning cash prizes and enjoying the fruits of their labors in the form of lionfish treats, courtesy of VIVO Cafe.

Tournament rules

Know the rules before you sign up!

Teams are to consist of a minimum of two people and a maximum of eight people per team.

Each team must have at least one licensed lionfish culler, licensed by the Department of the Environment.

All lionfish must be de-spined when brought to the weight/measuring station as there will be no cleaning station on site.

There is a registration fee of $10 per person due at registration on May 31 from 5-8 p.m. at VIVO Cafe in West Bay.

What is included

In order to get participants in the mood, there will be musical entertainment provided by Chris Sanchez. All registered team members get a free tournament T-shirt and VIVO will provide free lionfish samples at the weigh-in station. There are 1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes for the most lionfish caught, the highest overall weight, the biggest lionfish and the smallest lionfish.

Weigh-in is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Lighthouse Point/VIVO in West Bay.

For more information and details, contact Mark Orr at 916-4271 or email [email protected]