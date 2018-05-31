While women may still be a minority in restaurant kitchens – in the U.S., only 19.7 per cent are run by women – the takeover has long been bubbling away, with female chefs becoming a force to be reckoned with, and gaining the awards, books deals and Michelin stars to prove it.

Cayman is lucky to have many talented female chefs heating up the island’s culinary community, and on June 2, their skills and creativity will be in the spotlight at the inaugural Women in White event – a showcase of local food and culinary talent.

Hosted by Taste This Life and curated by Soul Foodie Supper Club, the showcase will take place in the intimate poolside garden of a private Savannah home, with an open bar provided by sponsor Cayman Spirits Company and live music and local stalls accompanying an evening of gourmet delights which lasts from 7–11 p.m.

Cooking up a storm on the evening will be Jessica Moore of Taste This Life, Brittanni Seymour of Scratch Gourmet Desserts, and Timisha Edwards of Tia’s Table. Each chef will serve two unique locally-sourced courses from their tasting station.

“Overall, the guests can expect a representation of what Cayman has to offer from the earth it is grown from and the sea that surrounds us, to the skills and passion that prepare it,” explains chef Moore. “Be prepared to indulge in the season’s delights like mango, passion fruit, coconut, our local meats and seafood.”

Chef Moore created the event in order to bring women together and empower them through the medium of food. “We just really wanted to share knowledge with a sisterhood of chefs and give aspiring female chefs a glimpse of what this profession entails,” she says. Women in White also aims to showcase talent and the variety of food produced on-island.

Proceeds will be used to create the Culinary Scholarship Fund for Women, to be up and running by the end of the year.

“We want to create a platform for woman in this industry, one that encourages and gives back to the upcoming females behind us,” explains Moore. “We were able to go for our goals because of the support from our families and the community and we want to give back and let the young generation know we are here as well.”

About the chefs

A Proud of Them recipient in 2017, Moore has had a passion for the culinary arts since after high school and learnt the trade alongside her full-time job as a property manager. In 2016, she launched Taste This Life, a blog and catering company that also holds summer camps, foodie events and provides lunch deliveries.

Brittanni Seymour graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island and was head gourmet pastry chef at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. She started Scratch in 2013 and uses as many natural and local ingredients as possible.

Timisha Edwards is another graduate of Johnson & Wales with a degree in Culinary Arts, Food & Beverage and Service Management, and was a recipient of The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman’s Culinary Scholarship award. Edwards started private catering company Tia’s Table in 2016 and credits her grandmother as the source for her love of food.

Tickets are available from EventPro at an all-inclusive price of $125, with group rates available for groups of six.