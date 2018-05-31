St. Matthew’s University of Veterinary Medicine has always been involved in animal-related events on the island, assisting with dog shows and fundraisers.

The members of the university’s Shelter Club are stepping up once again, this time holding their own event titled Tails and Ales, happening at The Lodge in the Strand on Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

All animal lovers are asked to go along and support their furry friends by buying raffle tickets or paying for their dog to be washed by “semi-professional dog washers,” according to the Facebook page.

Although cats, rabbits and other animals all fall under the umbrella of those being funded by this endeavor, chances are good that only dogs will stand to be washed without going bananas.

In order to keep up everyone’s spirits, The Lodge will have drink specials on the menu including $3 beers, 2-for-1 well drinks and shots for $3. All proceeds will go to the cause.

Raffle tickets are $10 for three tickets, or $25 for a wingspan of them (find an albatross if you can). There is also a 50/50 raffle (you win half the total money collected for these tickets) and a separate two-night staycation raffle at $25 a square.

There are lots of prizes, so if you buy lots of tickets, you are bound to win something. You could end up with a TV, gift certificate for a restaurant, yoga classes, dives, rum or jewelry.

The proceeds from Tails and Ales will be split between a number of animal charities on the island, namely the Cayman Islands Humane Society, One Dog at a Time, Canine Friends and PAWS.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at Tails and Ales.