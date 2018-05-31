Laughter Lounge returns to Margaritaville

Get ready to roll in the aisles, as Laughter Lounge in Margaritaville in George Town is back on Saturday with comedian Sean Larkins.

Larkins has been touring the circuit with Cedric the Entertainer, and is now bringing his particular style of humor to Cayman.

Larkins says he is inspired by real life experiences. With more than eight years of stand-up comedy under his belt and two years of improvisational comedy experience, he uses versatility and wit to entertain audiences.

He is a founding member of “The Black Top Circus,” which is one of the only black improv groups in the nation. He focuses on action, skit writing, impersonations, and developing many original characters, including his famous “Roach Man.”

He is also an understudy at the prestigious Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Larkins’s television appearances include HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” (1992), BET’S “Comic View” (1998), NBC’S mini series “Mama Flora’s Family,” with award-winning Cicely Tyson in 1998, and TV One’s “Who’s Got Jokes?” (2006).

Laughter Lounge has built a reputation for presenting top-quality comedians on stage who are either rising or established stars in the Caribbean and the United States.

Larkins now joins that impressive lineup, for one night only. Get your tickets early before they sell out.

Tickets are available at Executive Services in Alexander Place. Doors open on Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information on Laughter Lounge, call 326-4510 or email [email protected]