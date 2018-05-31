South Florida concerts in June

There is quite a busy calendar of concerts for June, heralding the start of the summer season. The ageless Shania Twain is on tour, along with Maroon 5 (Adam Levine takes a break from “The Voice”) and Harry Styles. Will Mr. Styles be as popular without the rest of One Direction? Let us wait and see. At least he has a burgeoning acting career on which to fall back, if his turn in “Dunkirk” is anything to go by.

Melodious Harry Connick Jr. will be at the Hard Rock this month, and it seems to be the time for duos: Hall & Oates and Donny & Marie can all be seen on stage in the coming weeks.

Caribbean rhythms are also in vogue. Inner Circle are in town, and there are festivals featuring multiple artists such as Maxi Priest and Ky-Mani Marley.

Finally, if you’re looking to tickle your funny bone, get tickets to see Bob Saget. Just be warned – this is not the guy from “Full House.” Saget when he’s doing stand-up is a whole ‘nother beast and can be pretty raunchy.

To get tickets for these and the other concerts listed, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Shania Twain

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

June 1

7:30 p.m.

Luis Miguel

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

June 1 and 2

8:30 p.m.

Flatbush ZOMBiES

Revolution Live

Ft Lauderdale, FL

June 2

7 p.m.

Harry Connick Jr.

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

June 3

7 p.m.

MIX LIVE

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

June 9

7 p.m.

Harry Styles

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

June 9

8 p.m.

Inner Circle

Capt Hiram’s Resort

Sebastian, FL

June 10

4 p.m.

Dua Lipa

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami, FL

June 12

8 p.m.

Audra McDonald

Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

June 13

8 p.m.

Jammin’ With The Fathers

Miramar Regional Park

Miramar, FL

June 16

7 p.m.

Willy Chirino

James L Knight Center

Miami, FL

June 17

7 p.m.

Maroon 5

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

June 17

7:30 p.m.

Luke Bryan

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

June 21

7 p.m.

Weezer/Pixies

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

June 22

7:30 p.m.

Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Bros

Charles F. Dodge City Center

Pembroke Pines, FL

June 23

7 p.m.

Bob Saget

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, FL

June 23

8 p.m.

Caribbean Village Festival

Lauderhill Sports Park

Lauderhill, FL

June 24

1 p.m.

Hall & Oates/Train

BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL

June 24

7 p.m.

Donny & Marie

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

June 28

8 p.m.

Thirty Seconds To Mars

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

June 29

6 p.m.

Killer Queen