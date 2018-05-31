South Florida concerts in June

There is quite a busy calendar of concerts for June, heralding the start of the summer season. The ageless Shania Twain is on tour, along with Maroon 5 (Adam Levine takes a break from “The Voice”) and Harry Styles. Will Mr. Styles be as popular without the rest of One Direction? Let us wait and see. At least he has a burgeoning acting career on which to fall back, if his turn in “Dunkirk” is anything to go by.
Melodious Harry Connick Jr. will be at the Hard Rock this month, and it seems to be the time for duos: Hall & Oates and Donny & Marie can all be seen on stage in the coming weeks.
Caribbean rhythms are also in vogue. Inner Circle are in town, and there are festivals featuring multiple artists such as Maxi Priest and Ky-Mani Marley.
Finally, if you’re looking to tickle your funny bone, get tickets to see Bob Saget. Just be warned – this is not the guy from “Full House.” Saget when he’s doing stand-up is a whole ‘nother beast and can be pretty raunchy.
To get tickets for these and the other concerts listed, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Shania Twain
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- June 1
- 7:30 p.m.
Luis Miguel
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- June 1 and 2
- 8:30 p.m.
Flatbush ZOMBiES
- Revolution Live
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- June 2
- 7 p.m.
Harry Connick Jr.
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- June 3
- 7 p.m.
MIX LIVE
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- June 9
- 7 p.m.
Harry Styles
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- June 9
- 8 p.m.
Inner Circle
- Capt Hiram’s Resort
- Sebastian, FL
- June 10
- 4 p.m.
Dua Lipa
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami, FL
- June 12
- 8 p.m.
Audra McDonald
- Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- June 13
- 8 p.m.
Jammin’ With The Fathers
- Miramar Regional Park
- Miramar, FL
- June 16
- 7 p.m.
Willy Chirino
- James L Knight Center
- Miami, FL
- June 17
- 7 p.m.
Maroon 5
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- June 17
- 7:30 p.m.
Luke Bryan
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- June 21
- 7 p.m.
Weezer/Pixies
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- June 22
- 7:30 p.m.
Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Bros
- Charles F. Dodge City Center
- Pembroke Pines, FL
- June 23
- 7 p.m.
Bob Saget
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Coconut Creek, FL
- June 23
- 8 p.m.
Caribbean Village Festival
- Lauderhill Sports Park
- Lauderhill, FL
- June 24
- 1 p.m.
Hall & Oates/Train
- BB&T Center
- Sunrise, FL
- June 24
- 7 p.m.
Donny & Marie
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- June 28
- 8 p.m.
Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- June 29
- 6 p.m.
Killer Queen
- Culture Room
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- June 30
- 8 p.m.