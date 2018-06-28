July concerts in South Florida

“School’s out for summer!” as Alice Cooper would say, leaving more leisure time for activities and maybe a trip or two to South Florida. There are concerts galore on the schedule, featuring everything from rock music to reggae, pop, country and even comedy.

Poison and Cheap Trick along with KC & The Sunshine Band, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and the Steve Miller Band bring the nostalgia. In fact, can we say that even Britney Spears falls into that category?

Rod Stewart is touring with Cyndi Lauper, and if you haven’t seen these two in concert, you are missing out. Both are performing powerhouses. The Dave Matthews Band is also taking to the stage at the end of the month – well worth the ticket price if you’re in the area.

With “Saturday Night Live” on break for the summer, some of its cast are flexing their standup muscles. You can catch Colin Jost of “Weekend Update” fame at the Seminole Coconut Creek this month.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets.

Poison with special guests Cheap Trick

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

July 1

7 p.m.

Charlie Daniels Band

Charles F. Dodge City Center

Pembroke Pines, FL

July 3

7 p.m.

Chris Brown

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

July 5

7 p.m.

Coheed and Cambria

Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Miami, FL

July 6

6:30 p.m.

Beres Hammond

Au-Rene Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

July 6

7:30 p.m.

Erasure

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

July 6

8:30 p.m.

The Urban Comedy All Stars

Charles F. Dodge City Center

Pembroke Pines, FL

July 7

8 p.m.

Dan And Phil

Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center

Ft Lauderdale, FL

July 8

7 p.m.

3 Doors Down & Collective Soul

Mizner Park Amphitheater

Boca Raton, FL

July 10

7 p.m.

Splashdown

Regional Park Amphitheater

Miramar, FL

July 14

2 p.m.

Colin Jost

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Coconut Creek, FL

July 14

8 p.m.

Sam Smith

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

July 14

8 p.m.

Chicago/REO Speedwagon

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

July 20

7:30 p.m.

KC & the Sunshine Band

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

July 20

8 p.m.

Symphony of the Americas

Amaturo Theater

Ft Lauderdale, FL

July 21

7 p.m.

Rascal Flatts

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

July 21

7:30 p.m.

Steve Miller Band W/Peter Frampton

Hard Rock Live at The Event Center

Hollywood, FL

July 21

7:30 p.m.

The Smashing Pumpkins

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL

July 24

7 p.m.

Rod Stewart W/Cyndi Lauper

Hard Rock Live at The Event Center

Hollywood, FL

July 24

7:30 p.m.

Janelle Monae

The Fillmore Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL

July 27

7:30 p.m.

Britney Spears

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood, FL

July 27 and 28

8 p.m.

Dave Matthews Band

Coral Sky Amphitheatre

West Palm Beach, FL

July 27 and 28

8 p.m.

Vibes International Music Festival