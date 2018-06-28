July concerts in South Florida

“School’s out for summer!” as Alice Cooper would say, leaving more leisure time for activities and maybe a trip or two to South Florida. There are concerts galore on the schedule, featuring everything from rock music to reggae, pop, country and even comedy.
Poison and Cheap Trick along with KC & The Sunshine Band, Chicago, REO Speedwagon and the Steve Miller Band bring the nostalgia. In fact, can we say that even Britney Spears falls into that category?
Rod Stewart is touring with Cyndi Lauper, and if you haven’t seen these two in concert, you are missing out. Both are performing powerhouses. The Dave Matthews Band is also taking to the stage at the end of the month – well worth the ticket price if you’re in the area.
With “Saturday Night Live” on break for the summer, some of its cast are flexing their standup muscles. You can catch Colin Jost of “Weekend Update” fame at the Seminole Coconut Creek this month.
Visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets.
Poison with special guests Cheap Trick
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 1
- 7 p.m.
Charlie Daniels Band
- Charles F. Dodge City Center
- Pembroke Pines, FL
- July 3
- 7 p.m.
Chris Brown
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 5
- 7 p.m.
Coheed and Cambria
- Bayfront Park Amphitheater
- Miami, FL
- July 6
- 6:30 p.m.
Beres Hammond
- Au-Rene Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- July 6
- 7:30 p.m.
Erasure
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- July 6
- 8:30 p.m.
The Urban Comedy All Stars
- Charles F. Dodge City Center
- Pembroke Pines, FL
- July 7
- 8 p.m.
Dan And Phil
- Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- July 8
- 7 p.m.
3 Doors Down & Collective Soul
- Mizner Park Amphitheater
- Boca Raton, FL
- July 10
- 7 p.m.
Splashdown
- Regional Park Amphitheater
- Miramar, FL
- July 14
- 2 p.m.
Colin Jost
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Coconut Creek, FL
- July 14
- 8 p.m.
Sam Smith
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 14
- 8 p.m.
Chicago/REO Speedwagon
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 20
- 7:30 p.m.
KC & the Sunshine Band
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 20
- 8 p.m.
Symphony of the Americas
- Amaturo Theater
- Ft Lauderdale, FL
- July 21
- 7 p.m.
Rascal Flatts
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 21
- 7:30 p.m.
Steve Miller Band W/Peter Frampton
- Hard Rock Live at The Event Center
- Hollywood, FL
- July 21
- 7:30 p.m.
The Smashing Pumpkins
- AmericanAirlines Arena
- Miami, FL
- July 24
- 7 p.m.
Rod Stewart W/Cyndi Lauper
- Hard Rock Live at The Event Center
- Hollywood, FL
- July 24
- 7:30 p.m.
Janelle Monae
- The Fillmore Miami Beach
- Miami Beach, FL
- July 27
- 7:30 p.m.
Britney Spears
- Hard Rock Live
- Hollywood, FL
- July 27 and 28
- 8 p.m.
Dave Matthews Band
- Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- West Palm Beach, FL
- July 27 and 28
- 8 p.m.
Vibes International Music Festival
- Central Broward Regional Park
- Lauderhill, FL
- July 28
- Noon