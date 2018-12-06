Festive Florida concerts in December

As you might expect, most of the concerts and performances scheduled for the coming month are revolving around all that is cheery in the world. The festive season is officially here, so it is time for Christmas songs and a bit of magical ballet.

“The Nutcracker” can be seen at a number of venues throughout Florida this month. Even if you miss the performance at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 7, there will be other chances to see the beloved story brought to life – just check listings at www.ticketmaster.com.

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is in town, bringing a touch of rock to your favorite carols. Always a spectacular concert to behold, you can see it at the BB&T Center in the middle of the month.

Should you be looking for some classic hits, you can book tickets for Ronnie Milsap, Brian Wilson, Grand Funk Railroad and Sister Sledge who are all touring the area. Snoop Dogg is making an appearance as well as Ozuna, for those who like hip-hop and Latin trap music.

What is the perfect way to bring in the New Year? Spending the night in the company of one of the funniest women in the business: Tiffany Haddish. The star of “Girls Trip” will be on stage at the James L Knight Center on New Year’s Eve.

‘The Nutcracker’

Dec. 7

7 p.m.

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Aventura

Ronnie Milsap

Dec. 9

7 p.m.

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Bonita Sprints

Brian Wilson

Dec. 12

8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Cirque du Soleil

‘Crystal’

Dec. 13, 14

7:30 p.m.

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Trans-Siberian

Orchestra

Dec. 14

8 p.m.

BB&T Center

Sunrise

Grand Funk Railroad

Dec. 14

8 p.m.

Seminole Casino

Coconut Creek

Soweto Gospel Choir

Dec. 18

7:30 p.m.

Parker Playhouse

Ft. Lauderdale

Snoop Dogg

Dec. 20

8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live

Hollywood

Ozuna

Dec. 23

8 p.m.

AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami

Tiffany Haddish

Dec. 31

9 p.m.

James L Knight Center

Miami

Sister Sledge