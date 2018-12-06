Films, books and poems always have Santa in his sleigh, flying through the air while being pulled by a team of magical reindeer. They also talk about him entering homes via chimneys in the night.

In the Caribbean, we like to do things a little differently. First of all, there are no chimneys to speak of, but Santa finds a way to slip into houses, put the presents under the tree and slip out again. Secondly, why fly when you can smoothly make your way around an island by boat?

Every year, Scubaluminations proves the theory when Santa mysteriously arrives at Rackam’s on a dive vessel powered by Scuba reindeer (volunteer divers with glow sticks and lights) pulling it into dock.

Now in its tenth year, Scubaluminations will be back at Rackam’s in town on Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. Once Santa and his elves have disembarked their transport, they will be available to hear your Christmas wishes and collect donations. Dog food, toys, leashes, collars and other dog products are all welcome and everything is donated to One Dog at A Time.

One Dog at A Time is a charity that works to find homes for stray dogs. They work with rescue partners in New York and Toronto to find people willing to adopt them and pay for all the medical procedures needed for the adoption process to happen. This is quite expensive, so fundraisers like Scubaluminations help with this, as well as covering the cost of flying dogs to their new homes.

“What we love about it is that it brings the community together. Locals, ex-pats, tourists, the young and the old and everyone in between,” says Lucy Brewer, who co-founded this event with her husband James 10 years ago. “[We wanted to] bring the Christmas spirit to Cayman. Giving back to those in need [is] the true spirit of Christmas.”

Photos with Santa are free for everyone, including dogs. This will also be the last chance to buy a ticket for the prize draw which will happen at the end of the event. Prizes include restaurant vouchers, dive trips, salon vouchers and a staycation. There will also be pop-up shops and plenty of Christmas-shopping opportunities, so you can start ticking things off your Christmas list.

There will be adoptable dogs from One Dog at A Time at the event for those who are looking to bring a new animal into the family. Adopting a dog is the ultimate way to help this charity and it prevents these dogs from having to be euthanized or sent off the island. To learn more about One Dog At A Time and how you can volunteer, visit www.odaat.ky or call 917-8284.