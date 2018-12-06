The Cayman Islands International Storytelling Festival, Gimistory, is being revamped to return in 2019/20 but in its place this year, the Cayman National Cultural Foundation will present the traveling Cayman Christmas Comedy Show.

The comedy act will tour the districts and Cayman Brac, just as Gimistory does, with free performances at the civic centers and community parks. Featuring popular entertainer Matt Brown and award-winning performer, Rita Estevanovich – along with the talents of Lesley-Ann Bernard, Eldon Chisholm and special musical guests – it will showcase various world holiday customs, while putting a spotlight on the ways Christmas has traditionally been celebrated in Cayman.

“Christmas in Cayman is filled with so many fun and unique traditions but also some that are adopted and adapted from the other cultures represented in Cayman. We want to celebrate those customs in a memorable way using music and comedy,” says writer and performer Mr. Brown.

“As it moves from district to district, the Cayman Christmas Comedy Show will be reminiscent of the familiar Christmas tradition of stopping by the homes of family, friends and neighbors to share the joy of the season,” adds Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s managing director Marcia Muttoo. “In much the same way, there will be lots of laughter and stories for all to share.”

Cayman National Cultural Foundation

The work of the Cultural Foundation incorporates arts and cultural preservation, cultural festivals, producing and assisting others with shows at the National Theatre, artistic development, youth arts, and special projects. These are, in fact, the outputs that are funded in part by the Cayman Islands government. The foundation’s activities cover the full scope of artistic disciplines: Theater, dance, music, visual, literary and traditional arts.

Comedy Road Show schedule

Dec. 11 – East End Civic Centre

Dec. 12 – North Side Civic Centre

Dec. 13 – Bodden Town Civic Centre

Dec. 15 – Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, West Bay

Dec. 16 – Dart Park, South Sound

All shows start at 7 p.m. and entrance is free. For more information, email [email protected], call 949-5477 or log on to www.artscayman.org.