Concert to feature international opera singer

St. Ignatius on Walkers Road is hosting a number of events this Christmas season, including a market, a night of music provided by its bands and singers, and a Christmas concert on Dec. 8 headlined by soprano Georgina Gatto Deosaran.

A Holy Christmas Concert

Deosaran is renowned for her beautiful voice and her ability to sing in many different languages (English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Hungarian). She can also tackle an extraordinary range of composers and songs, from classical to contemporary, European, American and Broadway. Opera, operetta and folk music are also part of her repertoire.

Deosaran currently resides in the Cayman Islands with her husband Dr. Howard Deosaran, founder and medical director of TrinCay Medical Centre and Urgent Care, and their children Lili, twins Blaise and Chloe, and Christian. At the same time, she continues to perform in recitals in the U.S. and in Europe.

This concert starts at 7:15 p.m. and is free to attend but a collection will be taken with all proceeds going to the Parish Children’s Programs. Refreshments will be available to buy.

Band Concert

The Holy Christmas Concert will be followed by the school’s annual St. Ignatius Band Concert and Christmas Fundraiser on Dec. 12, starting at 7 p.m. It features about 75 minutes of music from the school bands (concert band, training band, swing band) as well as junior and senior choirs. There is usually the odd small ensemble group joining in the festivities as well. The audience can expect to hear many popular Christmas songs and carols performed on the night, leading up to the prize drawing of the grand prize ($25,000) plus 24 other prizes.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the church and school. There will also be stations outside major supermarkets through Dec. 12. You do not have to be present to win, but it is recommended as the concert is always a wonderful night out.