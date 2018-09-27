Classical singer appearing in Cayman this weekend

Jamaican classical singer Sashekia Brown will be performing in Grand Cayman this weekend.

Ms. Brown, a 22-year-old soprano studying music at Jamaica’s Northern Caribbean University, will take to the stage as part of the third anniversary celebrations of the inauguration of the Cayman Chapter of NCU’s Alumni Association.

On her visit to Cayman, Ms. Brown is accompanying the university’s president, Lincoln Edwards, who will speak at two services on Saturday in observance of the anniversary.

First, Ms. Brown will be at the Walkers Road Kings Adventist Church, beginning Friday, Sept. 28, from 7 p.m., in a program that will include performances by four different choirs.

She is also scheduled to appear on Saturday morning and in the afternoon from 4:30 p.m.

Patricia Ebanks, president of the Cayman Chapter of the Northern Caribbean University Alumni Association, said the association expects next week to advertise its first donor-funded scholarship tenable at NCU in the 2019/20 academic year.

Ms. Brown recently sang in Handel’s Messiah and Mendelssohn’s Elijah, among other classical roles and was a featured soloist at the iconic Kings House in Jamaica, and has sung with the UWI University Singers.

She grew up in a musical family – her father had earned a name as a singer, her grandmother was a soprano in the church choir, and her aunts and uncles were active in singing groups.

Ms. Brown is scheduled to graduate from NCU in May 2019 with a bachelor of music in performance and pedagogy. Following graduation, she plans to head to the United States for a master’s of music degree.

“I count it a high honor to be able to use my voice to communicate with people; there’s something magical about seeing people responding to music, even when the words I am singing are foreign to them. That really gives me the greatest satisfaction,” Ms. Brown said in a press release.

She said she hoped to “inspire others to pursue music as a career by example,” she said, “as my teachers and mentors have done for me.”

Ms. Brown will be accompanied locally by Cayman’s Keila Yanet Woods, who studied music at Montemorelos University in Mexico. She later served as a member of the southern Mexico Linda Vista University orchestra in the string section and as a pianist for that university’s choir.

After arriving here in Cayman, she became the pianist at the Bodden Town Adventist Church and now serves in that role at the Filadelfia Adventist Church. She is the founder and current director of the Jesus in the Strings Orchestra.